Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,426 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.19. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.