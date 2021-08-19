ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $924,548.87

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $924,548.87 and approximately $1,862.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008784 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

