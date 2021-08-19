Exeedme (XED) Achieves Market Cap of $34.46 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

