Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Exponent by 102,885.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exponent by 26.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $483,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.