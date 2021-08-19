EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.15. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

