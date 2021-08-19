Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $85.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 12.9% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fabrinet by 255.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

