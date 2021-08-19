Fabrinet’s (FN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

