Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.