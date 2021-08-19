Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up 0.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,019. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

