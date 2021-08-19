FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 5,063 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

FST stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

