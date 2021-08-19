Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

