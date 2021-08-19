Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,943. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

