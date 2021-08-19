Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 3,109,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,597. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $7,775,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

