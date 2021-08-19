Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Fathom worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 44.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,492 shares of company stock worth $2,975,460 in the last ninety days.

FTHM traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,360. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 million and a P/E ratio of -50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

