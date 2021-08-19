Fear (FEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00864147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.