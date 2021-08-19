FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $272.76 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.06 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

