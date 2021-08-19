Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 214.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 570.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

NYSE RACE traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.51. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

