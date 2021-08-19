FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,897.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.