Financial Comparison: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Movano alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Movano and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A Viveve Medical $5.48 million 4.50 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A Viveve Medical -295.82% -127.56% -78.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.