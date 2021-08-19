Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Down 9%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, Internet of Thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

