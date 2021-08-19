Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Sells C$152,714.00 in Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00.

Morris Fischtein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total value of C$76,614.00.

Shares of TSE FC opened at C$15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.11. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

