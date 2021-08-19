First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $20,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $83,577,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

FCNCA stock opened at $835.52 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $818.69.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.