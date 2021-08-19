First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
First National has increased its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of First National stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.59. First National has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
