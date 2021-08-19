First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

First National has increased its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First National stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.59. First National has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

