First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LDSF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 18,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

