Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

