Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $29,939,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE FIX opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

