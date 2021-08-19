Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

