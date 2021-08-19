Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.