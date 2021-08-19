FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Up 13.8%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.50. 16,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,135% from the average session volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.