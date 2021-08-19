Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $250.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.52.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $220.07 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.05 and a twelve month high of $227.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.