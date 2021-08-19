Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 17,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

