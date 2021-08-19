FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FPAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,577. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.30.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPAY. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 107,874 shares of company stock worth $291,687 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

