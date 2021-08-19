Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 16,500 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 16,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,800. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83.

