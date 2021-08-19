Florin Court Capital LLP Grows Stock Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.53% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREK. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GREK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.