Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 7,111,177 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 5.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,775,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,029,003 shares of company stock worth $72,510,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 145,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.86 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

