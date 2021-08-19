Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 169,020 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,020 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $105,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.55. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

