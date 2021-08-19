Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank grew its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.16.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

