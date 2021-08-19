Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 102,776 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102,776 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $675,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

NYSE:V traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $449.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.