FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $88.50. 28,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.