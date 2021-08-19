Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Forma Therapeutics traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 232699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.