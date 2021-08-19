Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of FBIO opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
