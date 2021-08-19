Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.