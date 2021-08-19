Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

FBIO opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

