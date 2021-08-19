Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

