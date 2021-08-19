Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,522,000 after acquiring an additional 794,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 608,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,050,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

