Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $394,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $408.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

