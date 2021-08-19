Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $46.61 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.