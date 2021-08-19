Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $355.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.79. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.