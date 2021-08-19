Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 148,554 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 54,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,051. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

