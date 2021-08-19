Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

