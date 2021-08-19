Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

