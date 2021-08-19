Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

